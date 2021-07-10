Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 8:35PM MDT until July 10 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 735 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saguaro

National Park East, or 16 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Corona De

Tucson, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and Mescal.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 269 and 298.

Route 83 between mile markers 52 and 58.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.