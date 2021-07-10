Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 7:05PM MDT until July 10 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 604 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located southeast

of Tubac, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Tubac and Tumacacori.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 12 and 24.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.