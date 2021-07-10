Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 6:33PM MDT until July 10 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 6:33PM MDT until July 10 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 532 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of
Willcox, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Swift Trail Junction, Fort
Grant, Mount Graham, Bonita and Frye Mesa Dam.
This includes the following highways…
Route 191 between mile markers 99 and 118.
Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 126.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.