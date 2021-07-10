Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 6:30PM MDT until July 10 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 530 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of

Whetstone, or 15 miles southeast of Benson, moving southwest at 25

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Whetstone, St. David, Tombstone, Kartchner Caverns State Park,

Pearce-Sunsites and Fairbank.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 301 and 318.

Route 82 between mile markers 47 and 48, and between mile markers 55

and 67.

Route 90 between mile markers 297 and 308.

Route 191 between mile markers 46 and 53.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.