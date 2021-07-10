Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 6:23PM MDT until July 10 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 523 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patagonia

Lake State Park, or 11 miles southeast of Tubac, moving west at 10

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rio Rico, Patagonia and Patagonia Lake State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 11 and 14.

Route 82 between mile markers 12 and 26.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.