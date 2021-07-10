Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 5:45PM MDT until July 10 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 445 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patagonia

Lake State Park, or 12 miles northeast of Nogales, moving west at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Patagonia and Patagonia Lake State Park.

This includes Route 82 between mile markers 13 and 25.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.