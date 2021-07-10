Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 5:32PM MDT until July 10 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 431 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Safford

Regional Airport, or near Safford, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, Pima, Central, Swift Trail Junction, Mount Graham and Frye

Mesa Dam.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 331 and 357.

Route 191 between mile markers 109 and 138.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.