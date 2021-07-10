Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 5:27PM MDT until July 10 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 426 PM MST, a cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms was

located from just west of Sierra Vista, extending northeast to

Charleston and Tombstone with the strong storm near Tombstone.

These storms are moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Fort Huachuca,

Pearce-Sunsites, Fairbank and Charleston.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 309 and 328.

Route 82 between mile markers 47 and 67.

Route 90 between mile markers 306 and 330.

Route 92 between mile markers 322 and 326.

Route 191 between mile markers 44 and 47.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.