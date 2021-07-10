Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 4:29PM MDT until July 10 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 4:29PM MDT until July 10 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 329 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of
Parker Canyon Lake, or 20 miles east of Nogales, moving west at 10
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park,
Kino Springs and Lochiel.
This includes Route 82 between mile markers 2 and 14.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.