Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 4:29PM MDT until July 10 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 329 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of

Parker Canyon Lake, or 20 miles east of Nogales, moving west at 10

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park,

Kino Springs and Lochiel.

This includes Route 82 between mile markers 2 and 14.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.