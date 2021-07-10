Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 4:09PM MDT until July 10 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 4:09PM MDT until July 10 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 400 PM MST.
* At 309 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of
Nogales International Airport, or 13 miles east of Nogales, moving
west at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park,
Kino Springs and Lochiel.
This includes Route 82 between mile markers 2 and 14.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.