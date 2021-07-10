Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 10:26PM MDT until July 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 925 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 12 miles southwest of Chui-Chu to near San Isidro,

moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde

Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi,

Sil Nakya, San Luis – Sells District, San Luis, Rincon and Santa Rosa

School.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 92 and 108, and between

mile markers 122 and 128.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.