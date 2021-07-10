Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 10:00PM MDT until July 10 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 859 PM MST, the leading edge of strong outflow winds from

strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10

miles south of Estrella Mountain Ranch to Estrella to Freeman,

moving west at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella, Big Horn, Bosque, Cotton Center,

Freeman, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, Estrella Sailport, Sonoran

National Monument, Mobile, Rainbow Valley, Stanfield and Ak-

Chin Village.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 100 and 170.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 44.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 24, and between mile markers

119 and 140.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.