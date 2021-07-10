Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 9:51PM MDT until July 10 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 851 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,

South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Mount

Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tucson International Airport, Catalina

Foothills, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area and Saguaro National Park West.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.