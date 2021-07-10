Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 9:48PM MDT until July 10 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 848 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.