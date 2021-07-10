Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 9:42PM MDT until July 11 at 12:45AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1145 PM MST.
* At 842 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1
inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen
Creek, Olberg, Bapchule, Seville, Chandler Heights, San Tan
Mountain Park, Blackwater, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan
Valley, Magma, Santan, Sacaton and Ak-Chin Village.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.