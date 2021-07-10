Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 1:13AM MDT until July 10 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1213 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate up

to 1.5 inches of rain fell in the advised area. Minor flooding is

ongoing.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mesa, Chandler, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon,

Maricopa, Queen Creek, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights,

Seville, San Tan Valley, Blackwater, Olberg, Bapchule, Magma, Gold

Camp, Kings Ranch, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Sacaton.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.