Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 11:36PM MDT until July 11 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 11:36PM MDT until July 11 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 130 AM MST.
* At 1036 PM MST, Rainfall runoff from strong thunderstorms over the
Rincon Mountains earlier this evening will continue to drain into
normally dry washes, especially those that drain into Tanque Verde
and Rincon creeks. Small stream flooding of these creeks is
ongoing. A stream gage along the Tanque Verde Creek showed a
significant rise in running water near the Tanque Verde Guest
Ranch at 10 pm MST.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East and Catalina
Foothills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.