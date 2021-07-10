Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 11:36PM MDT until July 11 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 AM MST.

* At 1036 PM MST, Rainfall runoff from strong thunderstorms over the

Rincon Mountains earlier this evening will continue to drain into

normally dry washes, especially those that drain into Tanque Verde

and Rincon creeks. Small stream flooding of these creeks is

ongoing. A stream gage along the Tanque Verde Creek showed a

significant rise in running water near the Tanque Verde Guest

Ranch at 10 pm MST.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East and Catalina

Foothills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.