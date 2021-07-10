Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 11:20PM MDT until July 11 at 2:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 115 AM MST.
* At 1020 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms across the northern Portions of the Tohono O’odham
Nation. Rainfall runoff will result in water running in normally
dry washes and roadway dips, especially along Route 15.
Significant ponding of water in low lying areas is likely. Small
stream flooding, especially along the Santa Rosa Wash is also
likely. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Santa Rosa, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde
Stand, Ak Chin, Jack Rabbit, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.