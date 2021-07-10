Flash Flood Warning issued July 10 at 7:26PM MDT until July 10 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 10 at 7:26PM MDT until July 10 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 626 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended in the warning area,
but elevated flows in normally dry washes and small streams can
still be expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures
if there are any.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Patagonia, Patagonia Lake State Park and Nogales International
Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.