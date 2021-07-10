Flash Flood Warning issued July 10 at 7:21PM MDT until July 10 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 10 at 7:21PM MDT until July 10 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 621 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended in the warning area,
but elevated flows in normally dry washes and small streams can
still be expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures
if there are any.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Fort Huachuca,
Pearce-Sunsites, Charleston and Fairbank.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.