Flash Flood Warning issued July 10 at 6:42PM MDT until July 10 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 745 PM MST.
* At 542 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, and
streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying
areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Patagonia, Patagonia Lake State Park and Nogales International
Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.