Flash Flood Warning issued July 10 at 6:42PM MDT until July 10 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 542 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, and

streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying

areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Patagonia, Patagonia Lake State Park and Nogales International

Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.