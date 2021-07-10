Flash Flood Warning issued July 10 at 6:10PM MDT until July 10 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 510 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong to

severe thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, and streets as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Fort Huachuca,

Pearce-Sunsites, Charleston and Fairbank.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.