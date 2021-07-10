Flash Flood Warning issued July 10 at 1:42AM MDT until July 10 at 4:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1242 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain up to 1.5 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Bosque,

Mobile and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between Maricopa and Gila Bend.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 169 and 174.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.