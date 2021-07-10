Dust Storm Warning issued July 10 at 9:29PM MDT until July 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 829 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 13

miles northwest of Chui-Chu to near Maricopa to 7 miles northeast

of Estrella Sailport to near South Mountain Park to near Chandler

Fashion Center Mall, moving west at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 105 and 200.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 200.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 93 and 178.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye,

Casa Grande, Tolleson, Gila Bend, Laveen, Cashion, Sun Lakes and

Maricopa.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!