Dust Storm Warning issued July 10 at 9:00PM MDT until July 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 759 PM MST, a dust storm was near San Isidro, or 14 miles

northeast of Sells, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 220.

Route 86 between mile markers 75 and 140.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 122.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, Eloy, Santa Rosa, Picacho, Topawa, Pisinemo, Chui-Chu, San

Miguel, San Isidro, Picacho Peak State Park, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson,

Covered Wells, Anegam, Gu Oidak, Vamori, Cockleburr, San Simon, North

Komelik and Kohatk.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.