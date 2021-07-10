Dust Storm Warning issued July 10 at 8:07PM MDT until July 10 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 706 PM MST, a dust storm was near Tucson, moving west to

northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 219 and 265.

Interstate 19 near mile marker 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 95.

Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 102.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,

Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, South Tucson, Avra Valley,

Tortolita, Picacho Peak State Park, Catalina State Park, Saguaro

National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Dove

Mountain, Oracle Junction and Silver Bell.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this dust

channel. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.