Dust Storm Warning issued July 10 at 10:19PM MDT until July 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Dust Storm Warning issued July 10 at 10:19PM MDT until July 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 918 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 12
miles south of Big Horn to Bosque to near Cotton Center, moving west
at 45 mph. Lingering dust is also still seen from Maricopa to Casa
Grande.
HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in
excess of 50 mph.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 174 and 200.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 93 and 178.
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 44.
Locations impacted include…
Casa Grande, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella, Big Horn, Bosque, Cotton
Center, Kaka, Bapchule, Freeman, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, Estrella
Sailport, Olberg, Arizola and Sonoran National Monument.
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!