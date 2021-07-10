Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 10 at 2:57PM MDT until July 11 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
and Sonoran Desert National Monument including Interstate 8.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.