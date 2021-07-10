Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 10 at 2:55PM MDT until July 11 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson

Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal

County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility..

Be ready for the possibility of a sudden drop in visibility,

especially along I-10 northwest of Marana. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal. Motorists should not drive into an area

of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.