Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 10 at 10:25PM MDT until July 11 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust expected.

* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson

Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal

County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.