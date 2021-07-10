Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 10 at 10:25PM MDT until July 11 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 10 at 10:25PM MDT until July 11 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.