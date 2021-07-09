Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 6:11PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 6:11PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 511 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pisinemo, moving northwest at 25 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Pisinemo, Gu Vo, San Simon, Santa Cruz and San Simon West.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.