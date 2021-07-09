Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 6:11PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 511 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pisinemo, moving northwest at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Pisinemo, Gu Vo, San Simon, Santa Cruz and San Simon West.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.