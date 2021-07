At 1015 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles west of Kearny, or 14 miles east of Florence, moving southwest

at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Kearny, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Cactus

Forest, Shopishk, East Chui-Chu and Kelvin.