Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 9 at 5:08PM MDT until July 9 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 407 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Topawa, or 10

miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sells, Topawa, San Miguel, Ali Chukson, Vamori, Cowlic, Choulic,

Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, Ali Molina, South Komelik and

Itak.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 110 and 120.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.