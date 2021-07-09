Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 9 at 4:45PM MDT until July 9 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 341 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest

of Arivaca, or 26 miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…A tornado warning also remains in effect with this storm.

Half dollar size hail and straight line winds in excess

of 60 mph will also accompany this storm.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

southeastern Pima County.

This includes Route 286 between mile markers 7 and 21.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building.