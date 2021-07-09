Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 9 at 4:17PM MDT until July 9 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 316 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of

Arivaca, or 20 miles west of Tubac, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.

This includes Route 286 between mile markers 3 and 21.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.