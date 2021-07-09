Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 9 at 4:06PM MDT until July 9 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 PM MST.
* At 306 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arivaca, or
14 miles west of Tubac, moving west at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.
This includes Route 286 between mile markers 3 and 21.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.