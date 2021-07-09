Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 9 at 10:39PM MDT until July 9 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 939 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Apache Lake to near Boyce Thompson Arboretum to

8 miles southeast of Superior, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Apache Junction, Florence, Superior, Gold Canyon, Queen

Creek, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Magma, San

Tan Valley, Top-Of-The-World, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and

Superstition Mountains.

* This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 191 and 240.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 29 and 32.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 130 and 150.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.