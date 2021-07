SICILY, Italy -- Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action in the night between July 8th and 9th, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava.

Europe's largest active volcano sent an eruptive cloud around seven-miles above sea level.

The eruption caused ash and debris to fall on some villages located on the slopes of the volcano.

There was no impact on the operations of the nearby international airport.