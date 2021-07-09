Flood Advisory issued July 9 at 11:52PM MDT until July 10 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 AM MST.

* At 1052 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1

inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mesa, Chandler, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon,

Maricopa, Queen Creek, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights,

Seville, San Tan Valley, Blackwater, Olberg, Bapchule, Magma, Gold

Camp, Kings Ranch, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Sacaton.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.