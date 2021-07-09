Flash Flood Warning issued July 9 at 6:08PM MDT until July 9 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 9 at 6:08PM MDT until July 9 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 508 PM MST, Although the heavy rainfall had ended in the area,
running washes and small streams will continue to flow at elevated
levels.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, and highways
as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
near Arivaca especially around Arivaca road and the junction of
highway 286.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.