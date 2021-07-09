Flash Flood Warning issued July 9 at 6:08PM MDT until July 9 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 508 PM MST, Although the heavy rainfall had ended in the area,

running washes and small streams will continue to flow at elevated

levels.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, and highways

as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

near Arivaca especially around Arivaca road and the junction of

highway 286.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.