Flash Flood Warning issued July 9 at 4:52PM MDT until July 9 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 545 PM MST.
* At 352 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways,
and streets as well as other poor drainage and low-
lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Arivaca road and the junction of highway 286 and areas nearby
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.