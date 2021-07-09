Flash Flood Warning issued July 9 at 11:39PM MDT until July 10 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 9 at 11:39PM MDT until July 10 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 1039 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Telegraph and Salt Burn
Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City,
Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 255.
AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 224.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 235 and 244.
AZ Route 77 between mile markers 157 and 166.
Russel Gulch Canyon, Kellner Canyon, Ice House Canyon, Sixshooter
Canyon, Pinal Creek, and Bloody Tanks Wash are all included in this
warning.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can
also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed
away in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.