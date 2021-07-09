Flash Flood Warning issued July 9 at 11:32PM MDT until July 10 at 3:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 9 at 11:32PM MDT until July 10 at 3:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Telegraph burn scar in…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 230 AM MST.
* At 1032 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over western parts of the Telegraph Burn Scar. Up to
1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around western
portions of the Telegraph Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Telegraph Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.