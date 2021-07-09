Flash Flood Warning issued July 9 at 10:32PM MDT until July 10 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Telegraph and Salt burn scar in…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 AM MST.

* At 932 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scars. Up to 1 inch of

rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph

and Salt Burn Scars.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scars.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City,

Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. Russell Gulch, Six Shooter

Canyon, and Ice House Canyon are also included.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 255.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 224.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 235 and 244.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 157 and 166.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Telegraph and Salt Burn Scars. Severe debris flows

can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be

washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to

safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.