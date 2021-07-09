Flash Flood Warning issued July 10 at 12:59AM MDT until July 10 at 3:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1159 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain of up to 1.5 inches over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Telegraph Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World.

Mineral Creek.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.