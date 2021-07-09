Dust Storm Warning issued July 10 at 12:15AM MDT until July 10 at 1:15AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1215 AM MST.

* At 1115 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Estrella to near Freeman to 6 miles northeast of Kaka, moving

southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 193 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 96 and 178.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 44.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella, Arizona City, Toltec, Big

Horn, Bosque, Kaka, Freeman, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, Estrella

Sailport, Arizola, Sonoran National Monument and Mobile.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!