Dust Advisory issued July 9 at 10:54PM MDT until July 9 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 951 PM MST, a strong outflow near Gold Canyon and Queen Valley

will be capable of generating blowing dust through portions of

Maricopa and northern Pinal counties. The outflow is moving

southwest at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 178.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 196 and 220.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Florence,

Coolidge, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona

City, La Palma, Gold Camp and San Tan Village Mall.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!