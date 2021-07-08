Special Weather Statement issued July 8 at 7:32PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Gold Canyon to 7 miles south of Gold Camp

to 6 miles east of Magma. Movement was west at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge, Gold

Canyon, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley,

Seville, Freestone Park, Florence Junction, Phoenix Mesa Gateway

Airport, San Tan Mountain Park, Blackwater, Chandler Heights, Gilbert

City Hall and Tumbleweed Park.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 187 and 213.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 131 and 161.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 30 and 47.