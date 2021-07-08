Special Weather Statement issued July 8 at 6:38PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong

thunderstorms between Apache Junction and Globe, moving southwest at

10 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Apache Junction, Globe, Superior, Gold Canyon, Miami, Gold Camp, Lost

Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Florence

Junction, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains, Central

Heights-Midland City, Kings Ranch, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and

Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 201 and 253.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 257.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 161 and 170.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.