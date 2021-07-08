Special Weather Statement issued July 8 at 6:38PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 8 at 6:38PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong
thunderstorms between Apache Junction and Globe, moving southwest at
10 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Apache Junction, Globe, Superior, Gold Canyon, Miami, Gold Camp, Lost
Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Florence
Junction, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains, Central
Heights-Midland City, Kings Ranch, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and
Inspiration.
This includes the following highways…
US Highway 60 between mile markers 201 and 253.
AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 257.
AZ Route 77 between mile markers 161 and 170.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.