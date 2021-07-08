Special Weather Statement issued July 8 at 6:17PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Ajo, moving west at 5 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Why.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.